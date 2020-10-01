House destroyed in early morning fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department battled a house fire that destroyed an abandoned home in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. near Balch and Jackson avenues.

Fresno Fire said when crews arrived they found heavy fire in the basement and the first floor of the home.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Devin McGuire says they put out a huge fire at the home just last week-on Sept. 21. He says there were holes in the floor left from that fire that made it a death trap for firefighters, so they let the house burn.

The home is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

