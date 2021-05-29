House allows college athletes to sign endorsements

Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz tries to run past Illinois’s Tarique Barnes during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation to allow college athletes to make money on product endorsements.

The House on Saturday voted 95-18 to give student-athletes the right to hire agents and market their names and images, for decades the singular domain of the NCAA and universities with big-time sports programs.

The proposal is sponsored by Rep. Kambium Buckner, a Chicago Democrat and former University of Illinois football player.

If approved, it would take effect July 1, the same day a similar plan already approved in California becomes effective.

Nearly two dozen other states have adopted similar laws to take effect later, or are considering them.