House allows college athletes to sign endorsements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation to allow college athletes to make money on product endorsements.

The House on Saturday voted 95-18 to give student-athletes the right to hire agents and market their names and images, for decades the singular domain of the NCAA and universities with big-time sports programs.

The proposal is sponsored by Rep. Kambium Buckner, a Chicago Democrat and former University of Illinois football player.

If approved, it would take effect July 1, the same day a similar plan already approved in California becomes effective.

Nearly two dozen other states have adopted similar laws to take effect later, or are considering them.

