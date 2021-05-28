Hours into Memorial weekend ‘maximum enforcement period’ CHP makes DUI arrest

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — CHP is teaming up with local agencies to make sure travelers get to their destination safely. With Memorial Day weekend underway officers are on the road as part of ‘maximum enforcement period.’

Just hours into the maximum enforcement period, officers stopped a man they believed was under the influence. He is now under arrest.

Police say they found a bottle of liquor in his car.

The suspect 26-year-old Kevin Warner was taken into custody for evading police and DUI in the area of Shields and Temperance avenues.

Agencies are reporting an increase in traffic fatalities and injuries in the Valley– with CHP reporting 124 fatalities, a more than 20% increase over last year and Chief Paco Balderrama says there have been 31 fatalities within the city.

Earlier this year a ‘Drive and Stay Alive Central Valley’ campaign was started in response.

This weekend CHP, Fresno Police, Fresno County Sheriff’s, and Madera County Sheriff’s are teaming up to saturate the road.

“The whole point to this is we know memorial day weekend is the start of vacations for many people and a high travel time. It is also a time where we see a lot of deaths on the highways and on city streets,” said Balderrama.

Officers are looking for several things including distracted drivers, speeding, and DUI.

CHP says there will be a zero-tolerance policy along Highway 41 from Yosemite to Atascadero and Highway 46 from Paso Robles to Famoso Ways.

Chief Balderrama also says to expect DUI checkpoints within the city over the weekend and a fine for drinking and driving can be more than $10,000.