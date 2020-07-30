Hot dogs come with mustard, what about beer?

by: Michael Scheidt

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You might want to read this story before eating your lunch on Thursday.

Beer flavors have expanded over the years from Strawberry Shortcake to Wild Onion Pumpkin Ale.

Now, French’s Mustard has entered the flavored beer game with their new creation, Mustard Beer

French’s Mustard partnered with Oskar Blues Brewery to create this new pint.

The Mustard Beer is only available in the United States.

The first day you can buy this new creation is August 1st which happens to be National Mustard Day.

