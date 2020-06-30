Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Fresno County, according to state data

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – In Fresno County, 166 people are hospitalized, a 12.9% increase from Thursday. Thirty-one are in the ICU.

According to the state, hospitalizations have increased by 78.5% since the previous two weeks in Fresno County.

A spokesperson with Kaiser Permanente Fresno said they’re not at capacity. They wouldn’t comment on specific numbers.

Dr. Stephen Parodi, the associate executive director of The Permanente Medical Group with Kaiser Permanente Northern California provided this statement:

“The recent increase in cases throughout California is a reminder that the virus is still active in our communities. We have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases at Kaiser Permanente hospitals over the past week. Our facilities and staff are ready to respond to a surge and safely and expertly treat patients with the virus.

We each have an important role in stopping the spread of the virus and keeping one another safe. While we wait for a vaccine, we need to embrace these public health actions that focus on social distancing measures including maintaining six feet of distance and using masks to protect each other. Following these measures is crucial now and in the future.“

Dr. Thomas Utecht, senior vice president & chief medical and quality officer with Community Medical Centers, said in a statement that their emergency departments are “very busy.”

The statement continued with:

“Some of those patients are admitted while others are treated and discharged. As is common in most healthcare facilities, we monitor real time availability of beds at all our hospitals. While we have capacity to care for patients with general to intensive care needs, Community Regional Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital are pretty full.”

Tulare, Kings, Merced and Madera counties have also seen increases in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, according to state data.

“We proactively here in Tulare County work with our hospitals along with the state looking at the potential for alternate care site locations, hopefully we never get to that point, but the reality is that we need to continue to monitor the situation should we ever get to that point,” said Annette Burgos, the Tulare County public health emergency manager.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday during his briefing said hospitalizations in the state have increased by 43% over the last two weeks.

However, he reassured that the state has been working for the past couple of months to put surge protocols and procedures in place.

“Numbers are going up, but our ability to manage and absorb also is significant, so I just want to for the purposes of full disclosure tell you the challenges but also tell you what we’ve done to meet those challenges head on,” Newsom said.

