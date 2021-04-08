Hospitality job fair, several positions to be filled

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Those looking for work can attend a job fair in the hospitality industry tomorrow.

Local hotels are looking to fill several openings, including bartending, housekeeping, and supervisor positions.

Organizers say business is starting to return and the need for more staff is now becoming apparent in the area.

“This area seems to be thriving, very vibrant obviously then the need to hire from pandemic levels where we were struggling for a bit,” said General Manager Hector Ramos.

The job fair is on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Clovis located at 580 W. Shaw Avenue.

Job seekers are asked to bring two copies their resume and dressed to interview on the spot.