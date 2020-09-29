Horton entering coaching ranks at Central HS

FRESNO, Calif. — The Central High School football program has added a familiar name to its coaching staff, as Tyler Horton is now coaching their defensive backs.

Horton was an outstanding cornerback, receiver and returner at Edison High School in Fresno, who helped lead the Tigers to a Central Section Division I championship as a senior in 2014. He had 13 total interceptions in his last two years at Edison.

He then played his college football at Boise State, where as an an upperclassman, he was a two-time All-Mountain West First Team selection at cornerback.

He signed as undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in May of 2019, but was waived less than a month later, in part because of a lingering knee injury from his senior year of college.

“When I was at camp, it was still bugging me (the knee),” said Horton, Saturday at the National Preps Collegiate Showcase in Fresno, where he was serving as one of the coaches. “I could do the whole surgery again, or just do the whole coaching route.”

Although he hasn’t completely ruled out giving pro football another shot, for now, he’s chosen the coaching option.

He joins a Central program that has won three straight Central Section Division I Championships and is coming off an undefeated, state championship-winning campaign in 2019.

“This (Fresno) is where I was born and raised, so coaching here was the first step,” says Horton. (Hopefully I can) transition to going to college and hopefully to the NFL, and Lord willing, go as far as I can (in coaching).”