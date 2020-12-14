“Hope is here,” Gov. Newsom launches “Vaccinate All 58” campaign as first vaccines arrive in California

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom launched the “Vaccinate All 58” campaign Monday, encouraging vaccinations for all 58 counties in the state as the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrive in California over the weekend.

The Governor visited Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, one of the first locations in the state to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as first doses were administered.

Across California, vaccines will be administered in phases prioritizing groups according to risk and level of exposure. Officials say initial doses will go to California’s essential health care workers and most vulnerable in long-term care settings.

Hope has arrived.



Here is the #COVID19 vaccine — starting to arrive in hospitals across the state. pic.twitter.com/fgSDVy2hit — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 14, 2020

“Hope is here. As our first doses of vaccine arrive, the promise of ending the pandemic is on the horizon. By taking collective, inclusive action across all 58 counties to get people vaccinated, we can get through to a healthier future for all,” said Governor Newsom.

Hope is here. Together across all 58 counties, Californians can get through to a healthier future for all by getting vaccinated.



Vaccinate All 58. Together we can #EndThePandemic. https://t.co/QFHo1dIIOq — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 14, 2020