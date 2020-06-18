Honoring the man ‘remembered as a hero’ on what would have been his 63rd birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Family members of Art Caballero gathered at Millerton Lake Wednesday to honor what would have been his 63rd birthday.

On June 9, Caballero died after jumping into the Kings River trying to save a little girl who had been swept by the current.

His family describes him as a man who loved God, was kind to everyone and loved to help others.

“What he did is something that we will always remember, he will always, always, always be remembered as a hero for us,” said Dezire Puentes, Caballero’s granddaughter.

For his birthday, his family were where he would have wanted to spend it.

“This is where we would be, whether for his birthday or Father’s Day…we would definitely be here with him,” Puentes said.

Caballero’s brother, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were there writing messages on balloons for him.

Messages included: “Happy birthday, brother,” “You died a hero” and “I love you.”

Afterwards, they went down to the lake to let the balloons go.

“Just so he can see our messages from up above,” Puentes said.

