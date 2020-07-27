Honoring Thaddeus Sran: artist hopes to help community heal with latest mural

MADERA, California (KGPE) — A Fresno artist is creating another touching tribute in the Central Valley. It’s in honor of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, who disappeared 11 days ago.

For the artist, and the business owner who is allowing him to create the mural on his wall at 107 E. Yosemite Ave., it’s all about creating some closure for the community.

Omar “Super” Huerta, being a father of a 2-year-old himself, was pained by Sran’s story. Since Sran’s disappearance, his parents Sukhjinder Sran and Briseida Sran have been charged with the toddler’s murder.

An autopsy is pending for a child authorities found Thursday.

“Looking at [Thaddeus Sran] and seeing what he went through, I wanted to help the other family members [heal],” Huerta said.

Like Huerta’s other murals, it all starts with the portrait. From there, the other details come in time. Right now, he said he also has pictures of angels he might incorporate.

The mural is being made on the side of Don Tony’s Money Transfers, a long-time business in town. The owner, Tony Camarena, said as soon as he heard Huerta was looking for a spot, he quickly offered up his business.

Camarena said he wanted something beautiful to help the community heal over this story, as well as get some closure.

“This baby is an innocent baby and I don’t think anybody else should go through this at any time,” he said.

Huerta hopes the mural becomes a community go-to spot. But also, he hopes we never forget Thaddeus Sran.

“I hope that this could be a place for them to come, if they wanted to drop off flowers or do a prayer for him. I hope this is the location for it,” Huerta said. “If you’re able to help in any cause, you should. This is my way.”

Huerta is giving himself a tight deadline for this mural. He’s trying to finish the mural on Yosemite Avenue, as well as a smaller one at Joe’s Mobile Tint at 107 Cypress St. by sunrise.

He said he may be out working until 2 a.m., or even 6 a.m.

This marks Huerta’s 35th mural and his first one outside of Fresno. His ultimate goal is to create 100.

