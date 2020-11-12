Honor flight veterans gifted American Flag blankets for Veteran’s Day

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A group of high school students from Porterville, who belong to the HeartWarmers Club, decided to give blankets to veterans who were scheduled to go on the Central Valley Honor Flight in April.

Paul Loeffler with Central Valley Honor Flight said this is what Veteran’s Day is all about.

“It’s so awesome to see young people recognize whether it’s Veteran’s Day or any day – that these veterans deserve our gratitude and not just say thank you but do something about it,” said Loeffler.

Loeffler said due to the coronavirus pandemic they are not sure when they will be able to reschedule the April trip. When he heard students from the HeartWarmers Club wanted to team up he couldn’t say no.

Chloe Ross is the founder of the HeartWarmers Club. Chloe said it was sad when she found out the veterans were not going on their original trip but is happy to still give them their blankets.

“Unfortunately, with COVID we were not able to honor them, so we wanted to find a way to give them these blankets and give them to the rightful owners,” said Chloe.

Chloe said her grandpa is a WW2 veteran and was scheduled to go to the Honor Flight in April. He recently passed away.

“It’s been really emotional for me and I am super glad that I was able to get them their blankets because my grandpa would have gotten one and I am glad we were able to honor them,” said Chloe.

Chloe said gifting these blankets and hearing these veterans’ stories is what Veteran’s Day is all about.

James Johnson is a Navy veteran who was scheduled to be on the April honor flight. He says he is excited to get the experience once it is safe to do so.

“I am excited about being with the guys because I know a lot of them get very emotional and I know I will get emotional too. I mean I am emotional now – I have already started crying a little bit.”