Homicide detectives investigating early morning shooting at dairy business

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at a Fresno County dairy business.

The Sheriff’s Office says a they found a man in his early 50s shot once, around 5 a.m. at a property on Coleman Avenue just east of Highway 41 in Laton.

Authorities say the man was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and a motive.

If you have any information, call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

