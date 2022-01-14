Homicide case involving 3 Visalia teens has become international drug conspiracy

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – It’s been almost two years since Isaiah Rule and two other teenagers were killed here in the parking lot behind Golden West High School. Three teens, Isaiah Rule, Jose Hernandez Pena, and Blake Medeiros’ case went unsolved for nearly two years.

However, on Thursday, authorities announced the arrests of three suspects- 20-year-old Mark Aceves, 19-year-old Cesar Lopez and 20-year-old Abraham Molina. They say Molina fired the gun.

Nikkole Rule-Balderrama says when she found out the police had made multiple arrests in her son’s murder, she says it felt like a weight was lifted off of her shoulders.

“You chose to take his life. And now you’re going to pay with yours whether it be behind bars for the rest of your life or if we get granted the death penalty, but you threw your whole life away for what,” said Rule-Balderrama.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward says each of the three suspects is facing three counts of first-degree murder- and because of the circumstances, the death penalty is on the table.

“Your life’s gone just like you took my son’s life, now your life is gonna be gone too,” Rule-Balderrama said.

While solving their homicides authorities uncovered a multinational drug and firearm conspiracy- stretching from the Central Valley to Texas and Mexico. In total over 30 people have been arrested, according to authorities.