Homeowner near Blue Fire shares tips for making your home wildfire resistant

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – In the midst of the Blue Fire, the Fresno County Sheriff’s office has issued an evacuation order from Peterson Mill to Nutmeg Sattle along Road 10S02.

Not far from the burn scar of the devastating Creek Fire the Blue Fire continues to burn. Bretz Mill Campground and portions of Peterson Rd are under evacuation orders. David Clawson is a Clovis resident and owns a family cabin less than a few minutes from the fire line.

“I’m up here about three days a week,” Clawson said. “And our family has owned it for 70 years. It was my father’s pride and joy and it is mine.”

Clawson also worked for Cal Fire in various jobs for 3 decades. He has fitted his family’s cabin to be wildfire resistant.

“I’ve seen a lot of the things that can go wrong,” Clawson said. “And one is not having a clearance. Not removing the dead wood and stuff around your home.”

Working by himself and with the Forest Service, Clawson has made a dirt clearing around his cabin along with about 100 feet of grass. He says preparation like removing dead trees is key.

“Removing any flammable vegetation,” Clawson said. “The further you can get the fire away from your building the better.”

With high winds and thunderstorms predicted, National Forest authorities are keeping evacuation warnings in place out of an abundance of caution. Joaquin Marquez is division chief for Sierra National Forest fire crews.

“Because of that reason, we decided to put the warning out because we have a possibility of more thunderstorms today,” he said.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has an interactive tool online to see wildfire evacuation warnings, orders in real time.