Homeless woman struck by truck after falling, slipping onto the street

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A homeless woman was struck by a truck after falling and slipping onto the street Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m. the Fresno Police Department received a 911 call regarding an accident at First Street and Yale Avenue.

The driver remained at the scene and is being cooperative with the investigation.

“According to the driver and witnesses, the female was in the center divider on First Street. She slipped and fell– landing on the street. Folks were running towards her to try and pull her out, but unfortunately, the truck did not see her fall,” said Lt. Bill Dooley.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.

