An infant girl died near LAX in Westchester Friday morning.

The baby, a 1-year-old girl, died due to cardiac arrest near the intersection of South Sepulveda and Century boulevards at about 10 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Borihan.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said the initial call was made at 9:37 a.m., though the relationship of the caller to the child is unknown.

The caller attempted CPR until the LAFD arrived to take over, but they declared the person dead.

KFI reporter Steve Gregory said on X, formerly Twitter, that “the child died on a bus bench,” adding that “the infant, her sister, and mother [are] all homeless.”

The mother is being interviewed by detectives, while the other child is in the custody of the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.