Homecoming: Navy pilot returns to Lemoore to meet his son for the first time

LEMOORE, California (KGPE) – After nearly a year-long deployment, a group of U.S. Navy pilots based out of NAS Lemoore got their long-awaited homecoming.

Hugs and kisses aplenty as the pilots were greeted by their friends and family. For one, it was the first time he got to meet his newborn son.

When he left for his deployment, Stephen Walsh said his wife Rebecca was already pregnant.

“He was born August 14th, our first kid, and yeah this is my first day meeting him so,” said Stephen.

Stephen said it has been a long deployment and he is so happy to be reunited with his wife and son.

“I think when he was gone that was all we knew but now I am so excited and relieved,” said Rebecca.

This meet and greet was long overdue. Stephen said when times got tough, he kept looking forward to holding his son.

“It was really challenging to like stay focused out there because we had so much going on, we were in Iraq and Syria, but I think the command did a really good job helping us out,” said Stephen.

Now the couple said they will be focusing on being a new family.