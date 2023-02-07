FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A house is destroyed and four people are displaced following an early morning fire in west-central Fresno.

The fire started just after 4:30 a.m. near Clinton and West avenues. Firefighters say they received initial reports that someone was trapped inside, but soon after crews arrived, the occupants reported that everyone made it out safely.

Firefighters say the fire may have started in a bedroom and spread through the attic, causing smoke and fire damage throughout the home.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.