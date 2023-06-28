(KTXL) — Home Depot agreed to pay $72.5 million to settle a lawsuit over alleged violations of wage theft in California.

The suit, brought under the state’s Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA), accused the company of failing to pay employees for time spent in the store walking from the front door to the area where they would clock in and for time spent in the store at closing while the building was being locked.

The suit also accused Home Depot of rounding employees’ pay to the nearest quarter-hour.

Home Depot denied any wrongdoing and said it agreed to the settlement “to avoid the burden, expense, and uncertainty of litigation.”

The settlement covers at least 272,386 employees who have worked for the retailer since 2012.

Attorneys for the plaintiff’s side are asking for $24 million of the $72.5 million settlement and another $3.5 million to cover out-of-pocket expenses.