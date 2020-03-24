Live Now
Home Depot donates disinfecting supplies, personal protective equipment to Fresno Police

Fresno Police

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Home Depot in southeast Fresno donated disinfecting supplies and personal protective equipment to the central district of the Fresno Police Department.

The Home Depot store that made the donation is located at Kings Canyon Road and Chestnut Avenue.

Support from Home Depot and our community means the world to us! We truly appreciate Home Depot’s efforts to help keep our Fresno Police officers healthy so we can continue to serve our community during this crisis.

Fresno Police Department

