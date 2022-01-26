Holland’s big night, Robinson’s toughness, lead Bulldogs over Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO – JANUARY 25: Anthony Holland #25 of the Fresno State Bulldogs drives against Jay Allen-Tovar #21 of the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of their game at The Pit on January 25, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Behind a career-high 22 points from Anthony Holland, and some key plays late from a hobbled Orlando Robinson, the Fresno State men’s basketball team beat New Mexico 65-60 Tuesday night at The Pit.

Fresno State (14-5, 4-2 MW) made its first eight shots while building a 21-7 lead over the Lobos, but lost Robinson for the final 12 minutes of the first half after Robinson twisted his right ankle.

They still built a 41-26 halftime lead, as Holland and Isaiah Hill combined for 24 first-half points.

New Mexico went on a 23-8 run in the second half to cut the Lobos’ deficit to two points at 51-49, but down the stretch, Robinson, who re-entered the game with 8:58 left in the game, made a couple big plays to help the Bulldogs leave New Mexico with only its third win ever at the Pit.

Robinson made a couple free throws to to extend the lead to 53-49, then assisted on a Donovan Yap three-pointer on Fresno State’s next possession to make it 56-49, and followed that up with a fallaway jumper that gave the Bulldogs a nine-point lead they would not relinquish.

Robinson scored 11 points while only playing 15 minutes.

“He showed me what I know about O, already.” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “If I didn’t think he had that, he wouldn’t have went back in the game, right? When he said he had a chance to go back in, someone who works as hard as he does and means as much to our program and us as he does, if he says he has a chance to go back in and they say he was healthy then we were going to give him a chance to go back in.”

“He looked like O. That’s the toughest guy I know,” said Holland.

The Bulldogs win sets up a big game Friday night at the Save Mart Center at 8 p.m., as the Bulldogs will welcome the MW-leading Boise State Broncos (16-4, 7-0 MW) Tickets start at $5.