(KSEE) – A consistent presence for the last four years on the Fresno State basketball roster announced his intention to leave the school Monday, while a former Bulldog basketball head coach is getting a big promotion.

Senior forward Anthony Holland, who still has the one extra COVID year of eligibility left, tweeted that he is entering the transfer portal.



He included a note with his tweet, in which he thanked his Fresno State coaches, teammates, and the Red Wave, and wrote that “the 559 will always be a part of who he is.”



Holland was one of Justin Hutson’s first recruits, and played in 113 games in his four years as a Bulldog, averaging a career-best 9.6 points per game two seasons ago as a junior.

Meantime, the University of Texas announced Monday that former Fresno State men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry has been hired as the permanent head coach of the Longhorns.



According to the 247sports.com website devoted to Texas athletics, it is reportedly a five-year deal worth 15.3 million.



Terry was named the interim head coach of the Longhorns in early January after the University fired former head coach Chris Beard, who at the time, was facing a third-degree felony charge for alleged family violence against his fiancee.

Terry was an assistant on Beard’s staff.

The charges against Beard were later dropped.

After taking over as the interim head coach, Terry led the Longhorns to a Big 12 Tournament title and an appearance in the Elite 8, where they fell to Miami on Sunday.

Terry was the head coach at Fresno State from 2011-2018, compiling a 126-108 overall record, which included four 20-win seasons and a trip to the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Terry is a Texas native, who also spent a number of years as an assistant on Rick Barnes’ staff at Texas (2002-11), and three years as the head coach at UTEP (2018-2021).