Hokit’s older brother Isaiah launching career in the cage

(KGPE) — Former Fresno State wrestler Isaiah Hokit, the older brother of ex-Bulldog football player and wrestler Josh Hokit, announced on social media Tuesday he has signed a professional MMA contract with Bellator.

Happy and excited to officially announce that I have signed a 4 fight deal with @BellatorMMA! Beyond blessed and ready to make the most of the opportunity! #GodIsGood — Isaiah Hokit (@ZayHokit) October 28, 2020

Hokit was a standout wrestler at Clovis High School, where he was a 4-time CIF State Medalist, before graduating in 2015. He initially went to Drexel in Philadelphia to wrestle in college, but after spending a year there, he transferred to Fresno State, to help re-launch the Bulldogs wrestling program.

In two years as a Bulldog, he went 30-26 overall, competing at 157 and 165 lbs.

His younger brother Josh Hokit was a well-known athlete at Fresno State, starring on both the gridiron and wrestling mat for the Bulldogs. Josh, who came to Fresno State as a walk-on running back, helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2018 Mountain West Championship in football, and then a few months later, became the first All-American wrestler from Fresno State since 2003 (Mario Botelho), when he finished fifth at 197 pounds at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Josh signed with the San Francisco 49ers in the spring of 2019 as an undrafted free agent, and is currently on the 49ers practice squad.

In interviews during his college days, Josh also did not rule out giving MMA a shot, once his football career is done.