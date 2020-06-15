Hog Fire suspected to be caused by vehicle, forestry and CAL Fire officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Hog Fire that broke out on Friday remains under investigation by U.S. Forest Service and CAL FIRE investigators.

The wildfire was reported in the area of Trimmer Springs Road near Maxon Road on the west shore of Pine Flat Lake. Crews said they have reached 95% containment.

Officials say that the potential cause for the fire has been determined to be from a vehicle.

Investigators are seeking help from anyone who was on Trimmer Springs Road between Lakeview Marina and Maxon Road between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on June 12.

If you were in the area or have any information in relation to the start of the Hog Fire, please contact investigators by email at SM.SF.sierranfinfo@usda.gov.

