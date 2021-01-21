Hobby turned online houseplant business becomes brick-and-mortar store

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Kelly Brianne started selling houseplants online last year as a means for income during the pandemic.

“We were both fitness instructors. And it was just kind of a conversation like what are we going to do?”

Sprouting during the first round of stay-at-home orders last year, Let It Grow Fresno has now grown from a home business into a home of its own. The store sells houseplants and delivers them locally.

“We were working out of our house and we wanted to grow and we really weren’t able to grow unless we found a space,” Brianne says.

Customers can now visit the new store at 529 E. Shields, although appointments are required as a pandemic safety precaution.

Previously it was only practical to do business through Instagram. Now Brianne is happy for the opportunity to expand.

“Rather than just kind of seeing what we have online on Instagram they can see everything we have now out on display for them.”