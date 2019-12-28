Hmong New Year: celebration of history, culture, and lots of good food

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Day two of the Hmong New Year celebration kicked-off at the Fresno Fairgrounds, and was just as lively as the first.

KSEE24 News learned first hand why many look forward to the festivities.

For many, the Hmong New Year is all about bringing the Hmong community together from near and far.

Kevin and Mainou traveled to Fresno for the celebration from Washington and Alaska.

“I think it’s just the culture. Like where we’re from, there’s not a lot of us but here, there’s a big population,” said Kevin.

It’s also about learning more about the culture.

“Getting in touch with your roots,” Kevin said. “We’re like first generation born here, our parents and all generations older are from the mainland, so you kind of get the whole duality.”

Something everyone looks forward to is the food.

“Definitely food that we don’t eat at home cause its difficult to make,” said Trinity and Serenity, who both say they come to celebrate the New Year at the Fresno Fairgrounds every year. “Eggrolls, a lot of meatballs, a lot of meat.. yea meat… a lot of sticky rice. Yea same thing… like the pork and the sticky rice that you can get at the stands, they’re really good.”

“It’s special for the new year cause they make it with special ingredients,” said Allison, an 8th grader who came to celebrate with her parents. “And, they put it like… boop boop boop… and you get to eat it… its really bomb.”

“Hmong sausage.. haha… it’s a must-try, with the sticky rice also,” Kevin and Mainou said. “And we have like Nava, Culpia, and they’re all pretty good.”

