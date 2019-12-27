Hmong New Year celebration kicks-off at Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Hmong New Year celebration kicked-off Thursday at the Fresno Fairgrounds, as tens of thousands of people gathered Thursday to celebrate the new year.

Many of them were anxious to spend a week welcoming the New Year, but they found the celebration a little different than it’s been in past years.

Heightened security to start to the Hmong New Year as the tens of thousands of people attending were screened by metal detectors.

The celebration started with a moment of silence for the four killed in November’s mass shooting in southeast Fresno, and victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

Then, it was time to start the Hmong New Year celebration.

Kristie Lowe was there with a friend, dressed especially for the holiday.

“Hmong New Year is just a time that everyone comes together to celebrate the new year,” said Lowe. “and, it’s just to celebrate the harvest season coming to an end, and welcoming the new year.”

Fresno’s celebration gets bigger every year, with people coming from all over the country to join in the festivities.

“I’m currently living in Kentucky right now, and I brought my whole family, my wife, my two boys and baby girl,” said new year celebrator Xia Thao.

“Today is one of the first times I’ve seen the opening of the Hmong New Year in four or five years, and it’s quite an experience.”

Things kicked off with a parade. Part of the celebration also includes colorful attire and more.

“There are a lot of different Hmong outfits,” Lowe said. “A lot of traditional ones are for different clans, we do have 18 clans, but we do have a lot of outfits people like to wear these days, a lot of modern ones, some like to stick to traditional outfits.”

“The food is amazing,” said Thao. “And, I’m very glad to be able to see a lot of the nobles and nobilities here.”

Also attending today’s ceremony, Fresno’s Mayor Lee Brand, Mayoral candidate Jerry Dyer, and Interim Police Chief Andy Hall.

And because the quadruple murders are still fresh in the minds of many of those attending, safety is the priority.

“We do have a lot more security out there this year, both police and private security,” said Vilay Lee, Hmong New Year organizer. “It’s our number one item on our list all the time and so yes, this year we do have a lot more security and they are very present this year.”

The celebration goes all week long. Events begin starting at 8 a.m. It costs just $8 to get in.

