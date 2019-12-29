Hmong artistry celebrated in brand new festival

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Coinciding with the Hmong New Year celebrations is a first-of-its-kind festival.

Celebrate Hmong is a Hmong-specific media arts festival that aims to empower the community by showcasing the different creative outlets Hmong voices are in.

On Saturday, Hmong filmmakers were showcased at CMAC in downtown Fresno. The event featured local and visiting filmmakers.

Event organizers say it’s important for Hmong voices to tell Hmong stories and experiences.

“We can uplift the entire community by celebrating our stories and our narratives. So, we’re incredibly happy to be able to not only have the Hmong community to celebrate, but also the Fresno community at-large,” said Renee Ya, co-founder of Tiger Byte Studios.

There are more Celebrate Hmong events planned, like a performing arts showcase. Click here for a full list.