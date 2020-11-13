Hit by financial hardship from the pandemic? Fresno can help

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The coronavirus pandemic has created financial hardship for many Fresno families – and city officials are responding to that by approving more money to go towards their Housing Retention Grant Program.

The Housing Retention Grant Program offers $1,500 up to $4,500 for households who have seen a significant financial hardship, such as losing a job, having hours cut, or even unforeseen medical bills.

Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi said this pandemic has made many families on the brink of homelessness. 

“Homelessness is a serious issue in our community and it is growing,” said Karbassi. “The last time point in time count showed we had an increase in homelessness. “

Karbassi said those who want to apply will need to fill out their application and provide documentation of their hardship due to the pandemic.

“We need to do what we can now in this pandemic to avoid more people that are just one rental payment or utility bill away from ending up homeless,” said Karbassi. 

The money a household receives will be used to pay off past due bills, rent, or their mortgage. 

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said when the council first introduced this program back in July, they saw an overwhelming amount of people interested and households qualify. 

“We have seen by the response over the last few months where the non-profit organizations that were awarded a certain amount to issue have been essentially overwhelmed,” said Soria.

Soria said, when they first approved the program, more than 500 families used it.

“We know that right now there is about 500 applications pending but we are hopeful we can continue to serve more folks,” said Soria.

The program is on a first-come first-served basis. More information on how to apply for it is here. You can fill out the application form by clicking here.

