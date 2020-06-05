Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno’s destroyed after fire

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A fire broke out at Fresno’s Old Armenian town and destroyed two historic homes Thursday morning.

“One was destroyed all the way collapsed to the ground and the other one was moderate to heavy damage,” said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief, William Veiga

The fires started near the area of M Street and Highway 41. Firefighters say it took over an hour to knock the flames down and say there were signs of homeless activity at the scene. Both homes burned were vacant.

“There were some heavy homeless activity throughout the building–littering and boards were pulled off the doors, etc. and stuff like that,” said Veiga.

The historic homes were moved to downtown Fresno for display and were a part of a revitalization project involving Fresno State.

“That region is marked to be redeveloped and those houses have been restored as a symbol of the Armenian community and Armenia town so when the symbol gets destroyed it goes to your heart,” said Berj K. Apkarian, Honorary Council of the Republic of Armenia in the Central Valley.

Apkarian says he’s already in talks with the city about rebuilding the homes and remains hopeful about the future of the development.

“We have to remain united. We have to remain positive and overcome these small nuances that could bring us down,” Apkarian said.

Apkarian hopes the fire was a simple accident and not an act of hate.

How the fire started is unknown, but investigators suspect it could be arson.

“I hope this is not a result of hatred and kind of a backlash because some of the emotional reaction that is coming forward–some of them are irrational, some of them you cannot explain.”

Renowned novelist William Saroyan, grew up in the district when thousands of Armenians fled to Fresno to escape the Armenian genocide back in the 1900’s.

It’s estimated there are around 45,000 people of Armenian descent living in Fresno County.

