His brother was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant; today he was at the State of the Union

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Over two years have passed since Jody Jones lost his brother Rocky in an instant.

He was randomly shot and killed by an illegal immigrant on a crime spree in Tulare County.

The man, 36-year old Gustavo Garcia was well known to authorities at the time of the deadly encounter.

“The person was removed from the United States two times previously,” said Jody Jones.

He had been arrested and released six times before.

“Forty-eight hours after he was released from custody from his arrest he ended up murdering my brother,” said Jones.

At the White House on Tuesday as a special guest of President Trump, Jody remembers events on the day he lost his brother forever.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 17, 2018, there is a video that shows Garcia randomly confronting the 51-year-old in a Visalia AMPM parking lot–opening fire.

Garcia had been allowed to stay in the Central Valley even though a detainer on him was issued by ICE, hours before his recent jail-release. He was protected by sanctuary city laws.

“It’s really disheartening to us that law enforcement cannot communicate anymore. We’re just kind of wondering when enough is enough you know. How many people are going to have to die for them to realize this?” said Jones.

As Jones looks back on it all today from the nation’s capital. He says it is important to understand the issue at hand.

“It’s about the criminal element of the illegal immigration and I just wish everyone would understand that,” said Jones.

He says he hopes his family’s tragedy can help unite people in backing President Trump’s immigration initiatives.

“It’s killing me and my family. We don’t understand why people don’t understand… He makes it pretty clear that he’s against illegal immigration and the criminal aspect and taking the criminal aspect out of our communities. The new laws coming out are protecting the criminals and it just seems that everything that’s been written out by your lawmakers is to protect the criminals and it’s breaking our communities down.” said Jones.

