Hills Fire south of Coalinga burns 1,900 acres, 45% contained

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Hills Fire burning south of Coalinga has burned 1,900 acres, and is 45% contained, according to Fresno County Fire and CAL FIRE.

Fire officials say the fire is burning in areas with difficult access and say containment efforts are being hampered due to extreme temperatures, steep terrain, and limited access.

The hills fire started on Saturday, no evacuation orders or road closures have been put in place.

A total of 14 engines, six water tenders, two helicopters, 14 hand crews, 9 dozers, and 380 personnel are on scene. Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire

suppression missions as conditions allow, according to fire officials.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.