Hills Fire south of Coalinga burns 1,900 acres, 45% contained

News
Posted: / Updated:

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Hills Fire burning south of Coalinga has burned 1,900 acres, and is 45% contained, according to Fresno County Fire and CAL FIRE.

Fire officials say the fire is burning in areas with difficult access and say containment efforts are being hampered due to extreme temperatures, steep terrain, and limited access.

The hills fire started on Saturday, no evacuation orders or road closures have been put in place.

A total of 14 engines, six water tenders, two helicopters, 14 hand crews, 9 dozers, and 380 personnel are on scene. Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire
suppression missions as conditions allow, according to fire officials.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.