Hiker saved after falling at hiking trail in Madera County

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A hiker was saved by Madera County search and rescue team on Sunday afternoon after falling and sustaining injuries at a hiking trail.

Authorities say they responded to a call of a woman that had fallen and sustained injuries at Corlieu Falls, near Lewis Creek Trail Head.

When authorities arrived they say they carried out the 33-year-old woman and transported her to a local hospital.

