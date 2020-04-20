Hiker saved after falling at hiking trail in Madera County

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A hiker was saved by Madera County search and rescue team on Sunday afternoon after falling and sustaining injuries at a hiking trail.

Authorities say they responded to a call of a woman that had fallen and sustained injuries at Corlieu Falls, near Lewis Creek Trail Head.

When authorities arrived they say they carried out the 33-year-old woman and transported her to a local hospital.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.