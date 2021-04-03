Hiker finds body of missing 19-year-old last seen in Oakland

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The body of a 19-year-old woman who was last seen in Oakland was found this week in Northern California, nearly three months after her family reported her missing.

Tatiana Dugger, 19, was reported missing on Jan. 9. Her last known location was in Oakland.

Her body was discovered Sunday by a biker in Siskiyou County in a remote area on federal land about 8 miles outside Weed, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook.

Officials say she appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.

On April 1, an autopsy was performed and the body was positively identified by DNA as Tatiana Dugger.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 841-2900.