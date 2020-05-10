Hiker fell into whirpool in Madera county, saved by off-duty officer also hiking

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was saved near Bass Lake after falling into a whirlpool in Madera County, deputies say.

A 24-year-old Fresno man was hiking along Willow Creek trail above Bass Lake at around noon when deputies say he decided to walk across but was swept into a whirlpool.

In the same area and at the same time, an off-duty CHP Officer, Officer Brent Donley from the Fresno area, who happened to be trained in search and rescue and in possession of a rope saved the drowning man, according to deputies.

Deputies say officer Donley stayed with the man and provided first aid until search and rescue deputies and EMS arrived.

Authorities advise if you are planning on visiting the mountains to not attempt to cross water and make safety part of your plan.

