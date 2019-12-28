Highway closures due to weather doubles business for some near Kettleman City

KETTLEMAN CITY, Calif. (KSEE) – While the I-5 and Highway 58 were shut down, detours were in place, which caused the 41 near Kettleman City to have an influx of drivers and a lot of unexpected business.

All of these people meant congested traffic, sold out motels and an extra call for fuel stations.

“With the grapevine closed it was deeply exaggerated,” said Valero and 7-11 employee Rubi Garcia. “We have a town that about a mile away takes 15 minutes to get to right now because of how packed it is.”

Garcia said in the past 24 hours, business at the gas station she works at has more than doubled.

With the influx, Valero brought in a shipment of gas to supply the demand.

“It is so exaggerated how many people run in, how much gas we are selling right now,” said Garcia.

The two motels in Kettleman were sold out for the night. The Best Western typically sells 30 rooms a night but was at full capacity with all 70 sold on Thursday night.

Toyota Semi-driver Luis Sanchez said it took him nine hours to get from San Luis Obispo from Ontario.

“I was going from zero to 15 miles an hour for maybe five to six hours,” said Sanchez. “It was a nightmare.

Tomorrow he could have to work an extra day due to the congested traffic.

“All of our drivers are behind schedule,” said Sanchez.

