Highway cleanup resumes, but state agencies say homeless camps will not be cleared at this time

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – It has been months since highway cleanups were scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic – and the Central Valley’s highways are feeling the effects.

“If you travel down 41 or 99 you see a lot more people trying to live and abide permanently on our freeways, and that is unacceptable,” said Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau.

Brandau says the number one complaint he receives is litter – a complaint directed towards officials in the City of Fresno too.

“I can’t reinforce it enough just how important it is to really work on improving the curb appeal of our city,” said the City of Fresno’s Mark Standriff.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that highway cleanups will resume – but the state agencies will allow people living along the highways to stay where they are for the time being.

“We are taking our guidance from the CDC and what we don’t want to do is spreading COVID among the homeless population or among other populations that they deal with,” said John Liu, Caltrans’ District 6 Director of Maintenance and Operations.

The CHP is responsible for removing people from homeless camps as officers say their presence is against the law, but they will only be moved on if there’s an immediate safety concern.

“We have had some restrictions in place making sure that once again we take the safety and security of all people into consideration,” said Capt. Brian Hawkins.

Liu said as the state reopens they’re seeing more people, and more garbage, hitting the roads.

“Traffic numbers are almost back to the pre-pandemic levels. As there’s more traffic, there’s more potential of litter.”

Cleanup crews will work while wearing personal protective equipment and maintaining social distance.

“There should be a definite improvement in how our freeways look,” said Liu.

Caltrans and the CHP are yet to announce when the cleanup of homeless camps will begin.

