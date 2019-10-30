Highway 99 improvements could be eliminated; objections to be heard in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – The California Transportation Commission will meet in Fresno next month to hear the public’s opinion on redirecting funds originally intended to improve sections of Highway 99.

The Governor’s signing of Executive Order N-19-19 in September allowed gas tax money to be used for the railway system and other state projects.

In a letter to California’s Transportation Commission, Assemblymember Jim Patterson expressed his concern that the people impacted by the proposal in both Tulare and Madera Counties would not be able to object to it easily as the closest public comment meeting was to be held in Modesto.

Patterson asked that the 2020 Interregional Transportation Improvement Program could meet in Fresno so that the people impacted by the proposal could more easily speak out on it. That request has been granted and the California Transportation Commission will meet in Fresno next month.

The public meeting will be held on Friday, November 15th at 11 a.m. inside the Fresno Council of Governments’ boardroom. The address is 2035 Tulare Street #201.

The meeting will also be streamed online (click here to view).

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.