MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A portion of Highway 140 is closed due to a rockslide in Mariposa County Saturday afternoon, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Highway 140 is closed from 2.9 miles east of Midpines at Bear Creek Bridge to 1.4 miles west of Briceburg.





Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office

El Portal and Yosemite Valley residents can use Highway 41 for travel.