Highmark Stadium loses power during Bills-Texans due to car accident, affecting CBS broadcast

A general view of a bank of lights is seen off in the third quarter of the game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Highmark Stadium lost power during the second half of Sunday’s Bills-Texans game, causing some technical difficulties on the CBS broadcast. The game appeared to proceed without incident.

TV screens suddenly went blue around 3 p.m. as the Texans were punting with about 5:20 left in the third quarter. CBS cut to commercial and was able to regain its game feed shortly after, but could not immediately get broadcasters Beth Mowins and Tiki Barber back on the air.

The CBS studio crew, led by James Brown, offered commentary over the video feed. CBS appeared to be adding in fake crowd noise, similar to what networks did during games with empty stadiums during the pandemic.

News 4’s Chris Horvatits reported that New York State Electric and Gas Corporation told Erie County officials that the power outage was a result of a nearby auto accident earlier Sunday, not a problem at the stadium during rainy conditions.

Geary says NYSEG has informed county officials it was indeed associated with an accident that happened at McKinley and Milestrip early this morning. It was not a stadium issue, Geary says. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) October 3, 2021

It’s unclear whether a challenge by Bills coach Sean McDermott was affected by a lack of camera angles.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen reached for the pylon with 14:19 left in the fourth quarter but was ruled short of the goalline. The Bills challenged, but the call was upheld. Referees appeared to have some additional views on their Microsoft tablets, which the broadcast cameras were able to zoom in on.

CBS also lost access to its score bug without power but was able to keep the Bills-Texans game on the ticker, which gave viewers the score and the clock. They brought a regular-looking bug back on the screen early in the fourth quarter.

Mowins and Barber got back on the air with 8 minutes left in the game.

The Bills won 40-0.