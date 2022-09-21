YourCentralValley.com
by: Scott Bemis
Posted: Sep 21, 2022 / 12:17 AM PDT
Updated: Sep 21, 2022 / 12:17 AM PDT
FRESNO, Calif. – Watch highlights from Lake Elsinore’s 3-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park, which clinched the California League Championship for the Storm, and ended the Grizzlies season.
