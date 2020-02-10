High winds batter North Fork, knocking out power and crashing down trees

Even without power, some businesses still had their doors open

NORTH FORK, California (KSEE) — Howling winds ripped through North Fork from sunup to sundown on Sunday, leaving behind a big mess for residents to clean up after for most of the day.

By around 4 p.m., many said the “Mono Winds,” as they’re called, calmed down significantly. However, the damage left behind in several neighborhoods in town served as a reminder of their severity earlier in the day.

A large tree now occupies most Richard Keg’s driveway. He said when it fell it just missed his and his roommate’s car. Shelia Gamble said she and her family heard shingles ripping away from her roof.

Angela Phillips, who lives in Cascadel Heights, said the winds “sounded as if it could be a hurricane.” She said she saw her tree go flying.

“We just saw it spiraling [in the air]. It flung next to my neighbor’s house, it was just so scary,” she said.

Overall, PG&E reported over 4,000 customers lost power in the North Fork and Bass Lake areas Sunday. That means the winds not only cut off the power at Phillips’ home but also at her work, Gas ‘N’ Stuff.

No electricity meant the fridges didn’t work, no famous Chester’s Chicken could be made, and no way to process credit, debit, or food stamp transactions.

The gas station couldn’t even provide gasoline or propane, that was the biggest worry for Phillips.

“A lot of people in North Fork really rely on propane. We’ve had to turn folks away,” she said. “One pregnant gal [who came in] said, ‘Oh God, it’s so cold in my house.'”

The North Fork Super Market also didn’t have power for the day. But, like Gas ‘N’ Stuff, it was open for the public. With the help of an app, they were able to take credit and debit cards.

Phillips said it takes more than a massive power outage to prevent them from completely serving others.

“Some folks that came in here, if they really need something, we’ll go out of our way [to help],” she said.

The impacts of the high winds also reached Yosemite National Park. The park announced fallen trees and debris shut down Wawona Road from Wawona to Yosemite Valley, as well as Badger Pass.

Staff will re-evaluate the closures Monday morning.

