High temperatures can cause power outages

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A power outage around 6:40 a.m. in the southwest area of Fresno caused nearly 1,500 Fresno residents to go without power for a few hours and although Pacific Gas & Electric says it wasn’t heat-related, PG&E spokesperson for Fresno, Denny Boyle says high heat definitely could cause power outages.

“They’re a good reminder as we get into the hottest part of the summer that weather can affect the power grid and we will see some weather-related or heat-related outages as we move forward,” said Boyles.

The recent high temperatures are earlier than usual.

“I mean, when we’re above 105 already this time of year in some areas, it does mirror what we would see typically in August and September which tend to be the hottest months.”

Boyles recommends each household take some easy steps before outages happen.

“Keep water bottles frozen in your freezer and then if you lose power transfer them to your refrigerator. That will extend the life of the food in the refrigerator and then just check your weather map and make sure your contact information is up to date with us so that we can reach you.”