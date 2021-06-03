High temperatures can cause power outages

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A power outage around 6:40 a.m. in the southwest area of Fresno caused nearly 1,500 Fresno residents to go without power for a few hours and although Pacific Gas & Electric says it wasn’t heat-related, PG&E spokesperson for Fresno, Denny Boyle says high heat definitely could cause power outages.

“They’re a good reminder as we get into the hottest part of the summer that weather can affect the power grid and we will see some weather-related or heat-related outages as we move forward,” said Boyles.

The recent high temperatures are earlier than usual.  

“I mean, when we’re above 105 already this time of year in some areas, it does mirror what we would see typically in August and September which tend to be the hottest months.”

Boyles recommends each household take some easy steps before outages happen.

“Keep water bottles frozen in your freezer and then if you lose power transfer them to your refrigerator.  That will extend the life of the food in the refrigerator and then just check your weather map and make sure your contact information is up to date with us so that we can reach you.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com