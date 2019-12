An airline industry group says air travel is up 3% this holiday season.

In a sense, Fresno Yosemite International is both a big and a small airport. It’s big enough to handle a lot of traffic to a lot of places. But it’s also small enough that friends and family like to wait for arrivals as they walk from their gates.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport is a busy place this Christmas Eve with dozens of departures and arrivals — thousands of passengers eager to see friends and family.