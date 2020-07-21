High school sports delayed due to COVID-19; ‘We’ll have challenges, I’m sure’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A modified schedule for the 2020 fall season was announced by the California Interscholastic Federation Monday, but the move means a delay to the season.

Football, volleyball, and water polo are a few of the fall sports that will be impacted after the CIF announced the 2020-2021 sports season won’t start until December or January.

“It’s not a perfect situation but we’ll take anything at this point,” said Don Arax, the head football coach at Bullard High School.

For students who play multiple sports, this change to the sports calendar could be a challenge.

“We’ll be asking for flexibility from our parents, from our coaches, from students, our staff just in scheduling, with transportation,” said Brett Mar, Fresno Unified’s athletic director. “We’ll have challenges, I’m sure, with getting officials, with field space, gym space,”

School officials say the fall season is expected to go from January to March. The winter and spring will be combined from March to June. The schedule they were given shows some games will take place after graduation.

“Wrestling in the springtime with a state tournament June 10 and 12. We actually have baseball and softball games the week of graduation, so there’s a lot of work to be done and we’ll be meeting with our leagues to figure out how we can schedule things maybe during the same season but not on the same day, using Saturday as well,” said Randy Esraelian, Selma Unified’s athletic director.

School officials and the CIF say they are doing what they can to give students the opportunity to have some kind of normalcy.

“Everything is still in place as far as guidelines to keep the kids safe, it’s just going to be on a tighter [schedule]…we’re trying to get some normalcy to it,” said Steve France, Clovis Unified’s Assistant Superintendent Educational Services.

