High school softball team honors Ryan Hulbert, former player police say was killed by ex-boyfriend

HANFORD, California (KGPE) – The Hanford community is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of two young siblings.
20-year-old Ryan Hulbert and her 18-year-old brother Zachery were stabbed to death Monday morning. Hanford police arrested Ryan’s ex-boyfriend after they say he admitted to a 911 dispatcher that he committed the crimes.
Tuesday night, Ryan’s former Sierra Pacific High School softball team honored her during a game.
“She was an outgoing person, always loving, always laughing,” said Sierra Pacific High School Varsity Softball Coach Victor Chavarin.
Ryan Hulbert’s favorite color purple lined the path to the dugout at the high school Tuesday night.
Sierra Pacific and Hanford West held a moment of silence before the game and took turns giving roses to their mother who was in attendance with family.
“We ended up hugging her, telling her sorry for her loss and we did this for Ryan, today was for Ryan. We were able to put her initial on the softball field to memorialize her because this was her last playing spot,” said coach Chavarin.
Chavarin has known Ryan and Zachery since they were young children as a coach and family friend.
“Going forward I just told my girls take it one day at a time. There’s always someone to talk to, resources at school, call me, I’m here any hour of the day but know that we are here for you,” said Chavarin.
In a statement, the Hanford Youth Softball organization said the group was devastated by the loss of Ryan and Zach Hulbert.
They were two beautiful, amazing kids. Ryan is a former All Star Hanford Flame. A member of the Hanford Flames 2014 National Team. Ryan throughout her years in high school was a league umpire, often times coming still dress in her softball uniform to help officiate our youngest players.
Zach was the little brother who never missed a game. A senior at Hanford High and a member of the football and baseball programs.
We send love and prayers to Estella a member of our board of directors, a tireless advocate for youth softball in Hanford. If you can we ask that you join us in donating to the GoFundMe page established to support the family.