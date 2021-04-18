High School Notes: Rocha stepping down at Tulare Western; Anderson becomes Clovis West all-time scorer

Rocha leaving job to spend more time with family

(KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Western head football coach Ryan Rocha is stepping down after eight years leading his high school alma mater.

Rocha took over a program that went 0-10 the year before he arrived, but he will leave as the program’s all-time winningest coach, after posting a 63-22 overall record in his eight years there.



He never had a losing season at the school, and led the Mustangs to three Valley championship games in the last four years.



Tulare Western Athletic Director Mike Powell says Rocha is stepping away to spend more time with his wife and son, but will stay on as a teacher at the school.

In a twitter post from the Tulare Western football account, Rocha announced the news, and thanked the people that helped him turn the program into a consistent winner.

A message from head coach Ryan Rocha to the Mustang faithful & Tulare community: pic.twitter.com/NRgcsDA7uc — Tulare Western 🐎 Football (@TWStangFootball) April 18, 2021

Anderson breaks record that stood for four decades

(KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis West senior guard Cole Anderson made a little history in a 74-64 win over San Joaquin Memorial on Saturday.

He scored 24 points, and in the process, became the all-time scoring leader at the school.

Anderson, who has signed to play at UC Santa Barbara next season, passed Terry Reason, who played for the Golden Eagles in the late 70’s and early 80’s, and then went on to play at Marquette.

As a junior, Anderson averaged 27 points per game and broke the Central Section career 3-point record.



