High School Hot Shot: Hanford’s Tyler Mello

Hanford High School senior Tyler Mello is kind of the embodiment of what Fresno State football is all about.

“I like to think so,” said Mello, after his recent signing day ceremony at the high school. “Just hard-hitting, blue-collar, play anybody, anywhere, anytime. I like to hit. I like to fly around and hit whatever I can, so when you got the ball, I like to hit you, hard.”

This 6-foot-3, 215-pound middle linebacker, who also played tight end in high school, truly is Bulldog born and Bulldog bred.

“As a young kid, he sees guys like Juju Hughes grow up, and he wanted to be a Bullpup,” said Paul Arvalo, Tyler’s stepdad and a Hanford football assistant coach. “And once he (Tyler) became a Bullpup, he wanted to be a Bulldog.”

So not surprisingly, Tyler recently signed with Fresno State earlier this week.

“The pride and tradition of Bulldog football, the toughness that comes with it, I just wanted to be a part of that,” added Mello.

Both his parents went to Fresno State, and an uncle, Duncan Reid, was a tight end for the Bulldogs in the early 2000’s.

His father owns an agriculture company in the Valley, so it’s no wonder this soft-spoken farming kid from outside Hanford, embraces the Valley-tough mentality of the Green “V” on the Bulldog helmets.

“There’s no need in celebrating and talking trash, or anything like that,” said Mello. “You get the work done on the field, and off the field.”

Former Hanford star Juju Hughes played for Fresno State the last four seasons, and based on the scene at Tyler’s signing day, there is sure to be a whole bunch of Bullpup fans continuing to root for the Bulldogs going forward.

“I think everyone who watched Juju will retain their season tickets,” said Arvalo. “It’s big (Tyler signing with Fresno State). “We love our sports in this community, and when one of us gets to go on, it’s awesome.”