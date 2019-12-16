High School Hot Shot: Cole Anderson

FRESNO (KGPE) — When it comes to pure shooting, some think Clovis West guard Cole Anderson is already in elite company, even drawing comparisons to Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

“He’s my favorite player,” chuckled Anderson, when asked about being mentioned with the NBA superstar.

It may be a slight reach to say he’s in Steph’s league at this point, but Cole’s head coach at Clovis West, Vance Walberg, who has coached at pretty much every level, says Cole isn’t that far behind.

“In all my years of coaching, I’d have to put him as probably the best shooter I’ve ever coached,” said Walberg.

But ironically enough, Anderson might not even be the best shooter in his own family.

“His sisters can shoot,” smiled Walberg. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Cole is the youngest of three siblings, who have all excelled on the hardwood.

Oldest sister Emily left Clovis West as the third-leading three-point shooter in school history, before embarking on a college career at Cal Poly.

And older sister Megan is currently playing at San Jose State, after her impressive 3-point shooting helped the Clovis West girls win that national title back in 2017.

Cole says their outstanding careers have served as motivation.

“I gotta be good too, so I just push myself,” said Cole.

Which is why Cole didn’t get complacent after making Cal-Hi Sports’ All-State freshman team two seasons ago, and the All-State underclass squad last year as a sophomore.

“This (season), I feel like I gotta be a leader,” said Anderson. “I feel like I can (also) go by people more, not just catch and shoot.”

“He’s a heck of a shooter,” said Walberg. “(But) I want him to be able to learn how to score, using this (points at head), instead of just trying to out-shoot everybody all the time.”

It appears to be working.

Early in the season, Cole is averaging around 30 points per game, and was already named the MVP of the recent Nor-Cal Tipoff Tournament in the Bay Area.

“I mean, when you’re scoring 30 points a game, that’s pretty darn good,” added Walberg. “Scoring 20 points a game is pretty good, so he’s up at another level.”

The “next level” took notice of Cole early, and Fresno state — then coached by Rodney Terry — extended a scholarship offer early in his freshman season.

The Bulldogs offer is one of about ten on the table now, with more likely to come.

The hometown Bulldogs might have a little advantage though, since Cole has a good relationship with current Bulldogs assistant coach Tim Shelton, a former Clovis West star himself.

“He was at San Diego State my freshman year,” said Anderson about Shelton, who was an assistant coach with the Aztecs alongside Justin Hutson, before coming to Fresno State as part of Hutson’s initial staff. “So, he’s been recruiting me since then, so yeah, I talk to him a lot.”

“If Fresno State does a great job of recruiting him, and really get on him hard, I think they got a good chance,” said Walberg.