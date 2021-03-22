High School Hot Shot: Clovis High’s Nate Johnson

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – From a young age, it was clear Clovis High’s Nate Johnson was someone to keep an eye on.

“I was a Junior Olympic champion in the long jump in second grade, and I finished third in the 100 and 200 (meters),” says Johnson.

Nearly a decade later, the Clovis junior is primed to become a breakout star on the football field.

“You know, I’ve done this for 20 years,” says Clovis head football coach Rich Hammond. “I’ve coached two all-state quarterbacks. Nathan Johnson is the most talented quarterback I’ve ever had. I’m as excited to see him as I have anybody that I’ve had the opportunity to coach.”

Because Johnson has a skill set that would get any coach excited. He has already clocked a time of 4.45 seconds in the forty-yard dash, and a 10.9 in the 100 meters.



Hammond thinks Nate has the ability to be a 4.3 guy in the forty, and Nate is hoping to run in the 10.5 or 10.6 range in the 100m during this year’s track season, but even considering those lofty speed credentials, Hammond says Nate might be even be better with his arm, than his legs.

“He’s a passer who has the ability to run, he’s not a runner who has the ability to pass,” says Hammond. “He is a quarterback, and he is dedicated to that craft.”

Even though he went over a one thousand yards receiving as a sophomore at Clovis, everybody knew all along his future was at quarterback, so he’s been working with a quarterback coach since the eighth grade.

“Nate is ready, and he is our quarterback right now,” says Hammond. “He did everything we asked him last year to prepare for the position. He played some at quarterback last year, and then was a great teammate and a great receiver, and I think that gave him another perspective that has really spurred his development and again, it speaks to his character and his commitment to his teammates.”

His tantalizing potential and team-first attitude helps explain why he already had scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Utah, Arizona and Fresno State, before he had even started his first high school game at quarterback.

“Very blessed to receive it,” said Johnson about the scholarship offers. “I don’t really like to be cocky and show off to people, like ‘I got this, and got that.’ It’s just, the humbleness. That’s my main focus is staying humble.”